Modi’s claim of 'nari shakti' a sham: TMC MP on maiden name rule

In a recent development, a notification requiring married women to secure their husbands' consent to revert to their maiden surnames has stirred controversy, prompting a legal challenge and widespread criticism.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale condemned the rule and challenged its validity. Simultaneously, a petition filed in Delhi High Court by Divya Modi contests the notification, arguing that it infringes upon fundamental rights and "perpetuates gender bias", as per India Today.

What did Gokhale say?

In an Instagram post, the MP criticised the Modi government's new rule requiring women to provide a divorce decree or "permission letter" from their husbands to change their surnames, and labelled it a "shameless display of misogyny", questioning the need for a "husband's permission" for such a personal choice.

Gokhale has demanded an explanation from the authorities and pledged to challenge this rule as an MP.