Myth makers: Why is the BJP so sure of an election landslide?

It should come as no surprise that, under the influence of our latest soulmate Israel, Raisina Hill has now become our version of Mount Sinai, from where regular proclamations are issued by the presiding prophet. The latest — that the BJP shall win more than 370 seats and NDA 400-plus in the coming Parliamentary elections — is, however, pregnant with connotations and implications. Is this eleventh commandment a sign of confidence, a well-prepared alibi, or a smokescreen for something worse?

I see no legitimate justification for any such confidence.

At its present tally of 303, the BJP has plateaued out in the West and its Hindi heartland stronghold: it cannot improve its tally here. Its prospects are no better in the East and South than they were in 2019 — in fact, they have deteriorated in Karnataka, Telangana and in the North-East, with Congress wins in the first two and the fires in Manipur in the latter.

If at all, the BJP is likely to lose a substantial number of seats. According to 'What Does This Data Say', a data-crunching YouTube channel run by Ajay Prakash, the BJP's total tally is likely to come down by 40 seats, at the very least.

Certain recent developments have not favoured the BJP either. Its insidious efforts came a cropper in Jharkhand, where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha retained its government notwithstanding the machinations of the ED and Raj Bhavan. In Bihar, Tejaswi Yadav appears to have emerged stronger after Nitish Kumar's defection. In Chandigarh, the INDIA coalition has emerged victorious in the mayoral elections and the PM's party stands fully exposed.