Difficult for BJP to repeat its 2019 performance: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said it would be difficult for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to repeat its electoral performance of 2019 as it has already peaked in many states, and there would be only a "downward slide" in the coming elections. The "complacency" of the BJP is the opposition's strength, he claimed.

Tharoor was speaking at ABP Network's 'Ideas of India Summit 3.0' on 'Collaborative Federalism: View of the States'. Participating in the session, BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the target for his party in the coming Lok Sabha polls was 370 seats.

"They seem to think it is already a done deal and it isn't," Tharoor said, adding that there was a great deal of scepticism about whether the BJP would be able to come anywhere close to what it was projecting. "They peaked in 2019. We are going to see nothing but a downward slide. How much downhill that is going to be depends on how effective the opposition campaign is, which is just picking up."