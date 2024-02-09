Only one way to RWA in Ram Rajya?

Notwithstanding the sustained efforts of our neo-colonial rulers to "decolonise" our mental spaces, some vestiges of it remain.

Have you noticed how, the moment someone is given a uniform, or a baton, or a public office, he starts wielding his 'authority' with indiscriminate abandon and capriciousness, as if to make up for having been at the receiving end himself for years ? (And I'm not talking here of petty government officials who are in a league of their own, but of your average non-sarkari Joe).

Harken back to your own experience, dear reader, with the not-so-friendly neighbourhood cop, the parking attendant, the security guard, the toll plaza guy, the airline staffer, the bank clerk, the ration shop dealer, the mobile service centre chap, the vigilante gau rakshak goon, or any other person with a suppressed or low self-esteem who suddenly finds himself empowered to lord it over his fellow citizens.

The latest entrant to this sorry tribe is the RWA (Resident Welfare Association) or the AOA (Apartment Owners' Association).

These elected bodies have been established by law to manage their colonies and housing developments, but of late have acquired an extrajudicial, parastatal identity, issuing edicts and orders they have no business doing, like petty tyrants.

They are totally unmindful of the laws of the land and violate them with impunity. Increasingly, RWAs have disallowed residence/tenancy of bachelors, student groups, single women, pet owners, live-in couples, even female visitors. Residents who object or complain have their power or water cut off, entry restricted and are slapped with unjustified fines.