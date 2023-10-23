Dietary apartheid: Mumbai gets a taste of food terrorism

When they go abroad, open motels in the US, visit restaurants serving beef or when they marry beef-eating foreigners, why is it they cannot stand the smell of fish or meat being cooked in this country, fumed a Maharashtrian on social media earlier this month. He was referring to the Gujaratis of Mumbai, whose food intolerance is causing renewed friction between the two communities.

Some years ago, residents of a housing society in Kandivali, a largely middle-class Maharashtrian suburb in North Mumbai, were woken up early one Sunday morning by raucous squabbling between two groups.

The building was evenly divided between Maharashtrian and Gujarati Hindu and Jain residents. The Gujaratis were holding a Brahma puja that morning. One Maharashtrian family had invited friends to lunch on this particular Sunday and they were up early preparing a sumptuous spread for their guests. Fish, a favourite with Konkani Maharashtrians, and mutton, usually preferred by Maharashtrians belonging to the interior parts of the state, were both on the menu.

However, as soon as the pressure cooker began to steam and the aromas of meat and fish spread across the society, the Gujaratis were banging on the front doors of their Maharashtrian neighbours, forbidding them from cooking the non-vegetarian meal as the “smell” was wafting into the site of their puja.

The puja was a private one and not a society event, so the Maharashtrian couple told off the Gujaratis—they had been careful about not allowing any discarded bits to litter the society and they had a right to cook and eat whatever they wanted within their own homes, they said.

That should have been that. However, the Gujaratis refused to back down. The matter escalated to fisticuffs and one of the rudely woken and disgruntled-in-drowsiness residents alerted the police.

The cops rushed to the society and took a couple of the squabblers into custody, but even they acknowledged that everyone had the right to their own cuisine and no one could dictate terms to neighbours on this score. They advised the Gujaratis to move out of the society if they had any objections and let the Maharashtrians go with a warning that they should not litter public places with ‘non-veg remains’.