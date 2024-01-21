"I condemn & repudiate what is being done in the name of Hinduism in Ayodhya"

I am not an orthodox Hindu.

I do not know all the mantras or observe the fasts or dietary taboos or pray every morning or regularly go to any temple.

But I don’t see the votaries of Hindutvavad as being very orthodox either. All our saffron Twitter influencers, actors and news personalities live very modern lives — and are not living the traditional orthodox Hindu way, whether in marriage, food habits, clothes or lifestyle.

Even the 22 January function is not following the Hindu orthodox way — the Shankaracharyas are complaining that it is not being done according to the strict traditions.

For me, this is not an issue.

Hinduism is not a hidebound faith. For every shastric way of conducting some prayer, there is also an upay around it. This is the openness of Hinduism and its constant reminder to remain focussed on the spirit of things and not the material side, even in conducting prayers.

For me, Hinduism is all the stories of our gods and goddesses which somehow define my very existence. It is like they are always present with their epic stories and great wars and loves and philosophical dialogues like an unseen but very real drama that is always going on around me and filling my inner world with colour, counsel and comfort.

Everything comes alive with them, and becomes an offering to them.

When I bow to my harmonium or the stage (as my Muslim ustads have taught me to), Devi Saraswati comes before my eyes.

When I was exhausted and frustrated as a young mother with my naughty toddlers, it was the tales of Yashodha driven to distraction by the mischievous Krishna that gave me comfort and understanding.

Feminists will start groaning when I say this, but when I gave up work to become a full-time mother and everyone looked at me as though I was an alien, I found a wellspring of strength and self-assurance in the feminine Hindu ideal of seva — of devotion, sacrifice and service — in which you forget yourself and give everything, tan, man, dhan, to serving those whom it is your duty to serve.

So I am sincere when I say that I think of myself as a Hindu. This is what Hinduism is to me.

And if I am not a Hindu or if this is not Hinduism, then you have to say that to my face.