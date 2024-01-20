Ayodhya- The dark night: The secret history of Rama's appearance in Babri Masjid

In Ayodhya, the normal ascetic practice [is] to immerse the body of a sadhu in the Sarayu—the name given to the river only as [far] as it touches the shores of the town. Before and after Ayodhya, the river is known as the Ghaghara. The reason for this nomenclatural confusion lies in a particular Hindu belief. As mythology has turned Ayodhya into the birthplace of Lord Ram, the river flowing by it has also assumed the mythical name of Sarayu—the stream that is believed to have flowed through the kingdom of Lord Ram.

[…]

Outside the asan, the body of Abhiram Das had been placed on a platform made of bamboo in a seated posture, his face frozen into a mask of self-control, his eyes half-closed as if he were deep in meditation. A saffron piece of cloth that had the name of Lord Ram printed all over—a particular kind of cotton or silk material called Ramnami—had been carefully wrapped around the body. A similar cloth covered three sides of the arch made out of split bamboo that rested on the hard bamboo platform holding the corpse. The bamboo structure—euphemistically called vimaan to symbolise the mythical transporter of souls to the heavenly realm—had been kept uncovered on one side to enable people to have a last glimpse of the deceased.

Slowly, a group of sadhus lifted the vimaan on their shoulders and climbed up the flight of stairs leading to the temple of Lord Hanuman in the centre of Hanumangarhi. At the temple, the group swelled further and as the vimaan was taken out of Hanumangarhi, the motley crowd accompanying it chanted, “Ram janmabhoomi uddharak amar rahen (Long live the saviour of the birthplace of Ram).”

Three decades back, on the morning of 23 December 1949, the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Ayodhya police following the planting of the idol of Lord Ram in Babri Masjid on the night before had named Abhiram Das as the prime accused. He had also been tried for the crime he and his friends had committed that night, but the case had remained inconclusive. In the course of time, many Hindus in Ayodhya had started calling him Ram janmabhoomi uddharak.