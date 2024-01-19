Ayodhya: The truth and the lies of a temple town

They say Ram was born in Ayodhya.

In Ayodhya he played and roamed around as a youth, grew into adulthood, was sent from there into exile in the forest, and then returned to rule there.

There are temples in Ayodhya to commemorate every moment of his life.

Where he played, there is Gulela Mandir.

Where he studied, there is Vashishta Mandir.

Where he sat and ruled, there is a mandir.

Where he ate his meals, there is Sita Rasoi.

Where Bharat stayed, there is a mandir.

There’s Hanuman Mandir, Kope Bhavan.

There’s Sumitra Mandir, Dashrath Bhavan.

There are many many such temples and all of them are about 400 to 500 years old. That is to say, these temples were built when Hindustan was ruled by the Mughals, by Muslims.

How strange! How did Muslims permit these temples to be built? They are remembered, after all, for destroying temples.

Under their very noses an entire town was gradually transformed by temples and they did nothing! What sort of usurpers were these who kept giving land for temples?

They must be liars who say that the land where Gulela Mandir stands was given by the Muslim rulers.

And certainly the documents in Digambar Akhara must be fake, in which it is written that the Muslim rulers donated 500 bighas of land for the specific purpose of building temples.

And it cannot be true that Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah provided the land on which Nirmohi Akhara stands.

No, the only truth is Babur and his Babri Masjid!