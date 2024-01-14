Ayodhya, chronology of an 'accident'

The temple inauguration in Ayodhya closes a chapter in our history that many youngsters will not know about, but the rest of us have lived through. It concerns the BJP, the reasons for it rise after four decades of stagnation, and the man who elevated and energised it.

In the last general election before it merged into the umbrella opposition Janata Party, the Jana Sangh under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, contesting in an alliance with a couple of other parties, won 22 seats. In the four preceding general elections it had won only three, four, 14 and 35 seats and never had a national vote share of more than 9 per cent.

In its official history, the party describes the last state assembly elections it contested on its own: "In the 1972 Assembly Elections (for various states across India), Jana Sangh went to poll largely on its own. It fielded 1233 candidates and won 104 seats with an overall 8 per cent of the votes. In almost all the states it suffered losses… For the first time since its founding, Jana Sangh could not improve upon its earlier performance."

The party had plateaued and this became clear when it again contested the 1984 general elections on its own, winning seven per cent of the votes and only two Lok Sabha seats. When Advani took charge of the party in 1986, he had never been a participant in electoral politics. His entry into politics came after time spent as a journalist in the RSS magazine, where he wrote film reviews.