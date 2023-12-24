Cut out of Ram temple inauguration, Advani and Joshi deserve no sympathy

I do not know if ‘schadenfreude’ is how I can describe the feeling of utter satisfaction I have today about LK Advani and Dr Murli Manohar Joshi getting the cold shoulder from their own party and being left out of the Ram temple inauguration ceremonies in Ayodhya next month. It's hardly an exaggeration to say that these two characters, who presided over the demolition of the Babri Masjid, are the original carriers of the Hindutva virus that seems to have colonised our democracy today.

Narendra Modi I look upon as a believer who really does not know what he is doing — in every aspect of governance, destroying democracy, our social fabric, and tanking the economy. But Advani and Joshi? Here are two stories from two press conferences they held in Mumbai in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition.

First, Dr Joshi. It was the Mumbai media’s first exposure to him, and curiosity was rife about what kind of doctor he was. “Oh, I am a PhD in physics from Allahabad University. And I can tell you there is no greater satisfaction than seeing matter broken down to the smallest atom in the laboratory.”

He quoted a Sanskrit shloka which demonstrated this principle of physics, to tell us how everything was linked to the other and dependent on each other for full realisation of potential. No one in the room understood the shloka, and looking at our blank faces he said, “ Oh well. I will simplify it for you with a saying from the Bible. It says, ‘From ashes we have come and to dust we shall return’. That is what matter and atom are all about.”