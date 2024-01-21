The story of Ram’s militant makeover

Readers may well recall that while the new Parliament building was being built, the ruling dispensation had tendered a series of clarifications in response to accusations of the aggressive ferocity displayed by the lions in the giant Ashoka Pillar hoisted on its roof. Those clarifications had elicited only one response from the experts: “If only they were credible!”

The truth is, they were not credible for several reasons. The first and foremost reason was that by then, PM Modi and his government’s involvement in the dazzling machinations of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and its affiliates in transforming our cool and calm, peaceful and patient, inclusive and reassuring religious and cultural symbols into aggressive and wrathful ones had reached such a crescendo that all social graces and limits had been forgotten. If there was anything new about this ‘promotion’, it was the targeting of our national emblem.

We might understand this better through the fact that during the golden period of its Ram Mandir movement, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an affiliate of the RSS, had left no stone unturned in substituting the serious, calm and courageous image of Lord Ram — as depicted in the popular Shri Ram Panchayatan — with the wrathful image of him fitting an arrow into his bow as he prepares to shoot the ‘wicked’ sea god for refusing to clear a pathway to Lanka.