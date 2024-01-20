Rahul Gandhi on Ram, Sita, BJP-RSS—and living the true Hindu life

The following translated excerpts from Rahul Gandhi's speeches during the 2022-23 Bharat Jodo Yatra have been taken from Dayashankar Mishra's self-published book Rahul Gandhi: Sampradayikta, Dushprachar, Tanashahi se Aitihasik Sangharsh.

Excerpts from the speech at a rally in Agar-Malwa, Madhya Pradesh on 2 December 2022

During the yatra, I met many people. A pandit ji came to see me, and raised a very deep question, which he then proceeded to explain. He said, “Rahul ji, he who was Lord Ram, was an ascetic. He devoted his entire life to penance.” Quite right.

Then he said, “Gandhiji used to say ‘Hey Ram!’ Gandhiji’s slogan was ‘Hey Ram!’ What does ‘Hey Ram’ mean?” After a brief silence, he said, “The meaning of ‘Hey Ram’ is… Lord Ram was not just a person, he was a way of life full of love, brotherhood, respect and penance. He showed the whole world the way to live. And every time Gandhiji said ‘Hey Ram!’ he meant that the feeling that is Lord Ram is present in our hearts. And that feeling should guide our lives. In other words, to live one’s life by doing the kind of penance Lord Ram did, serving society the way he did, spreading love and brotherhood the way he did.