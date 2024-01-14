'Tiger zinda hai': As Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra kicks off, Ramesh says 2024 far from 'done deal'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has rejected the BJP's claims that the 2024 poll results are a foregone conclusion, saying "tiger zinda hai (the tiger is alive)", and that the Opposition INDIA bloc will repeat the history of 2004, when the saffron party was unseated from power despite its 'India Shining' campaign.

In an interview with PTI, Ramesh asserted that only a strong Congress can ensure a strong opposition, and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is an effort to strengthen the grand old party.

On how poll preparations will be handled by the party while also managing its east to west yatra, Ramesh said a party organisation is in place and Rahul Gandhi would be part of the campaign despite his preoccupation with the yatra.

"The yatra will end by the time polls start. I expect the elections to start somewhere in the first week of April, by which time the yatra would have been over. Meetings can always be held on Zoom. I don't see it as a problem," he said, dismissing concerns that poll preparations may be hampered due to Gandhi's more than 6,700 km Manipur to Mumbai yatra.

Asked about the BJP's narrative that 2024 poll results were a foregone conclusion and what he would tell them, Ramesh borrowed from a popular Hindi film title to quip, "Tiger zinda hai, that is my constant refrain." Several BJP leaders have asserted that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certain in 2024, and the party has set a target of over 400 plus Lok Sabha seats.