Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to refocus spotlight on 'bread-and-butter issues'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi embarks on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from violence-hit Manipur today with the party looking to set the narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls by placing the spotlight on issues such as unemployment (particularly among the youth), price rise, and social justice.

A day before the yatra, the Congress asserted that the yatra is an ideological yatra and not an electoral one, and was being taken out against the 'anyay kaal (era of injustice)' of 10 years of the Narendra Modi government.

The yatra will be flagged off from a private ground in Thoubal district, instead of Imphal, the party's initial choice. The district administration has also imposed some restrictions, such as the duration of the launch should not exceed an hour, and the number of participants should not cross 3,000.

The yatra will pass through more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states from east to west India, and the party believes it will prove to be as "transformative" as Rahul Gandhi's earlier cross-country march, the Bharat Jodo Yatra of 2022-23.

One of the primary aims of the yatra is to draw attention to rising unemployment, which according to the September 2023 State of Working India report by Azim Premji University "remains above 15% for graduates, and more worryingly, it touches a huge 42% for graduates under 25 years”.