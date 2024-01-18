Rahul Gandhi’s new march: Will it rewrite India’s political destiny?

Embarking on a journey that promises to stir the very soul of India, Rahul Gandhi, the pre-eminent leader of the Congress Party, has set forth on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

This isn’t just another walk; it’s a crusade for justice, launched on 14 January 2024 from the historic grounds of Manipur’s Thoubal district and charting a path all the way to the bustling heart of Mumbai.

Covering a distance of 6,200 km over the span of two months, this yatra is a testament to the unyielding spirit of one of India’s most influential political figures. Just a year ago, Rahul Gandhi embarked on a remarkable journey spanning 4,080 km, stretching from Kanyakumari, the southern tip of India, to Kashmir. This time, his journey will traverse the country from east to west.

Significance for India’s polity

This Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi marks a critical juncture in India’s political landscape. It is crucial to analyse the deeper implications of this initiative, looking beyond the immediate political gains, to understand its significance for India’s polity and its future.

The yatra, covering over 6,700 km across 15 states, is not merely a political march but a profound statement against the divisive forces undermining India’s social fabric.