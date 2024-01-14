IN PHOTOS: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra sets out, with promise of Justice for all

From Day 1, the participants in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have not been from the Congress alone. It's message of unity and justice is finding support across party lines.

Earlier in the day, suspended BSP leader Danish Ali joined up, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not participate in the "biggest drive for unity and justice". Darjeeling's Humro Party chief Ajoy Edwards was another leader of a non-allied party to turn up in a show of support for the Nyay Yatra.