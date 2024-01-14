IN PHOTOS: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra sets out, with promise of Justice for all
'Nyay ka Haq Milne Tak' is the motto of the Yatra, emphasising that its mission is only fulfilled when the promise enshrined in the Constitution of India—a right to justice—is realised
Why #BharatJodoNyayYatra?
Speaking in Thoubal at the launch of the Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi explained the mission in these words:
Because we are enduring a period of profound injustice in India—social, economic and political.
Injustice persists against people and traditions, with widespread issues across the nation.
Economically, monopolies are forming; a few individuals have access to the nation's entire wealth. A couple of entities control all sectors, leading to the destruction of small businesses. India is grappling with inflation & unemployment.
These are the issues that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will raise.Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Gandhi was also at pains to point out that the Nyay Yatra is not a political project of the Indian National Congress, nor an election campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls: "This is less about us and more about you," he said, promising that those undertaking the yatra will be the messengers who amplify the people's concerns.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi started his journey by visiting the Khongjom War Memorial, commemorating the martyrs of the Anglo-Manipuri war. He laid flowers and other offerings at the memorial, lighting a candle and floating a tribute in the adjacent tank as well.
Before commencing the Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi would address the crowds assembled to flag it off and promise the citizens of Manipur the peace and justice that has eluded them during the violent unrest for the better part of the last year.
From Day 1, the participants in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have not been from the Congress alone. It's message of unity and justice is finding support across party lines.
Earlier in the day, suspended BSP leader Danish Ali joined up, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not participate in the "biggest drive for unity and justice". Darjeeling's Humro Party chief Ajoy Edwards was another leader of a non-allied party to turn up in a show of support for the Nyay Yatra.
