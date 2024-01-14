"Manipur lost what it holds precious because of BJP": Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra launch

"We are here to listen to you and share your pain—and to present a new vision of India which is one of harmony and equity," Rahul Gandhi told the crowd assembled to see him off on the start of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thoubal, Manipur, with a promise to restore peace and harmony to the violence-ridden state.

The Congress leader started his tour on Sunday, 14 January, by paying homage at the Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal before arriving at the grounds where the Yatra is being flagged off.

Arriving at the Imphal airport this afternoon to a rousing welcome from Congress supporters, Gandhi went straight to the memorial. He spent some time there paying homage to those killed in the Anglo–Manipur War of 1891. The monument commemorates the heroes of the erstwhile Manipur Kingdom who fought the British forces in the war.

Gandhi and other leaders from various parties then moved to the nearby private ground designated for the launch of the Nyay Yatra. The now renamed 'Nyay Maidan', in honour of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, is currently hosting the public address by Congress leaders such as party president Mallikarjun Kharge.