Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali in Manipur to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who remains suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Sunday announced his decision to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not join "biggest drive for unity and justice".

The BSP had suspended Ali last month for "anti-party" activities. Ali had been actively joining opposition ranks in attacking the BJP and its policies even though the Mayawati-led BSP has maintained a distance from the ruling alliance as well as the opposition bloc INDIA.

In a post on X, Ali announced after landing in Imphal that he has decided to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. "This is a very important moment for me. I have arrived here after much soul-searching. I had two options either to accept the status quo and ignore the exploitation of Dalits, backwards, tribals, minorities and other marginalised and poor sections, or to launch an all-out campaign against this atmosphere of fear, hate, exploitation and the deepening divide in the country," he said.