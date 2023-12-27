6,200 km, 14 states, 85 districts: Rahul Gandhi to kick off Bharat Nyay Yatra on January 14
The yatra, aimed at championing economic, social, and political justice for the citizens of the country, is set to kick off from Imphal, Manipur and conclude in Mumbai
Former president of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, is gearing up for a 6,200 kms long Bharat Nyay Yatra, passing through 14 states, 85 districts, Congress announced on Wednesday, 27 December.
The yatra, aimed at championing economic, social, and political justice for the citizens of the country, is set to kick off from Imphal, Manipur, on 14 January and will conclude in Mumbai on 20 March, 2024.
The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC in Delhi.
The Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is slated to flag off the yatra from Imphal.
Venugopal said that the decision to start the second phase of the yatra from Imphal was influenced by the unanimous resolution of the Congress Working Committee on 21 December.
Replying to a question about choosing Manipur as the starting point, Venugopal said, the state was an important part of the country and also the party wanted to begin the process of healing the wounds of people of Manipur.
The Bharat Nyay Yatra, following in the footsteps of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that covered 4,500 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir across 12 states, will adopt a mode of transportation combining bus travel with intermittent walking stretches.
The states to be covered during the yatra include Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Jairam Ramesh highlighted that the focus of the Nyay Yatra will be on advocating for social, economic, and political justice, building on the themes of economic disparities, polarisation, and dictatorship raised during the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Addressing the possibility of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties participating in the yatra, Venugopal mentioned that the final details were still being worked out.
Ramesh, drawing parallels with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, mentioned that leaders from various political parties had participated in that journey.
As Rahul Gandhi prepares for this extensive journey, the Bharat Nyay Yatra is anticipated to amplify the voices advocating for justice and unity across the diverse regions of the country.
