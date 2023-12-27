6,200 km, 14 states, 85 districts: Rahul Gandhi to kick off Bharat Nyay Yatra on January 14

Former president of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, is gearing up for a 6,200 kms long Bharat Nyay Yatra, passing through 14 states, 85 districts, Congress announced on Wednesday, 27 December.

The yatra, aimed at championing economic, social, and political justice for the citizens of the country, is set to kick off from Imphal, Manipur, on 14 January and will conclude in Mumbai on 20 March, 2024.

The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC in Delhi.