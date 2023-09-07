BJY hugely transformative event in Indian politics, unlike 'Mann Ki Baat': Congress

On the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress on Thursday said the yatra was a hugely transformative event in Indian politics that focused on the themes concerning people, and it was not a 'Mann Ki Baat' lecturing exercise for party leader Rahul Gandhi but an opportunity to listen to 'Janta Ki Chinta' (issue of people).

The Congress also said that even after the conclusion of the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on January 30, the yatra continues in different forms as evidenced by Rahul Gandhi's meetings with students, truck drivers, farmers and farm workers among others.



In a tweet, Congress General Secretary said, "Today marks the first anniversary of the launch of the historic Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. After paying tributes to his father at Sriperumbudur, he visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar statue, the Kamaraj Memorial and Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari. He then walked from the Gandhi Mandapam to address a large public rally in Kanyakumari by the Indian ocean, and the yatra commenced in the early hours of the next morning."