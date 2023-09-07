Foundation of better tomorrow: Rahul Gandhi on 1st anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Marking the first anniversary of 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that crores of steps towards unity and love have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country and it will continue till hatred vanishes and India unites.

Sharing a post X, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week-long Europe trip said, "Crores of steps towards unity and love of Bharat Jodo Yatra have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country. The journey continues - till hatred vanishes, till India unites. This is my promise."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also hailed the 4,000 km yatra and said that it was a people's movement and unequaled in history.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is a People’s Movement, unequalled in history. As the Yatra completes one year today, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate Rahul Gandhi, all Bharat Yatris and the lakhs of our citizens who walked and joined in this historic endeavour. From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Bharat Jodo Yatra covered more than 4000 Kms and carried a message of unity in diversity, with lakhs of people from all walks of life," he said.