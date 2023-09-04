Bharat Jodo Yatra's first anniversary: Cong to hold 'padyatras' in 722 districts on Sep 7

The Congress on Monday announced that it will hold 'padyatras' in 722 districts on September 7 evening to commemorate the launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra last year and take the "mohabbat ki dukaan (shop to spread love)" message to the people.

Addressing a press conference alongside senior leader Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge K C Venugopal said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra had an electrifying effect all over in India on our cadre.

He said that all those who believe in democracy and the values of this country are also very much enthused by the Bharat Jodo Yatra.