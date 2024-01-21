Whose Ayodhya is it anyway?

Visitors to ‘New Ayodhya’ have reported that it looks like a gigantic film set. The description seems apt, for in the works is a spectacle that will goad devout Hindus to suspend their disbelief in much the same way that a feel-good superhero blockbuster movie might have. If you were there for the prep, you might have seen, apart from the many large statues and kitschy paintings, battery-operated vehicles and workers bustling about the place to ready the set for the Ram temple ceremony on 22 January.

Conspicuously absent from the scene are local residents, who have been advised to stay indoors on the big day. Advisories flying about on social media and in sundry WhatsApp groups are abuzz with all sorts of dos’ and don’ts, the most common refrain being ‘stay indoors’ on the days before and after the inauguration.

A large tent city has come up to accommodate the many thousands expected to descend on Ayodhya. A Gujarat-based company (no surprises there) is supposedly managing the tent city, with amenities that have been described as ‘comfortable’, if not cushy. The land on which the city has come up was earlier used to grow flowers, which had to go, of course. So also the homes of the people who grew these flowers, which kept the bulldozers occupied for a while.

Among the displaced is Ram Avtar, a member of the Bajrang Dal and a kar sevak during the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. “I’m also a Ram bhakt, but they are making the poor poorer,” he grumbles. Sapna Madhukar, another displaced grower, is more belligerent and asks if Lord Ram really needs so much land and if He would’ve harassed the poor in this fashion.