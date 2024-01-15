We too go to temples, but we do not sell our faith: Satheesan
Kerala Congress leader V.D. Satheesan claimed his comments about Lord Ram were being misconstrued by BJP social media handles, and he has complained to the DGP
Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan on Monday claimed that his comments about Lord Ram were misconstrued and spread everywhere by social media handles of the BJP, and he has therefore sent a complaint in this regard to the state's director-general of police.
Speaking at a press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan clarified that he had recently said, "Our Lord Ram is where Mahatma Gandhi was killed with 'hey Ram' on his lips near the streets of Birla Mandir."
"Our Ram is not that of the BJP. That is a Ram which is being used politically. My statement was poorly misconstrued by BJP social media handles. Wrong comments were attributed to me and spread everywhere. So I have sent a complaint to the DGP," the Opposition leader said.
Satheesan also accused the BJP of carrying out "hate campaigns" and spreading fake news. "They (BJP) claim to be the only Hindus. They only have a 10 per cent vote bank in the state. So, are the rest of the people not believers? We too go to temples. But we do not sell our faith. They have put their faith up for sale.
"That is why we disagree with them. That is why our leadership decided not to take part in the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. They (BJP) have politicised religion and places of worship," Satheesan alleged.
