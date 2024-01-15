We too go to temples, but we do not sell our faith: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan on Monday claimed that his comments about Lord Ram were misconstrued and spread everywhere by social media handles of the BJP, and he has therefore sent a complaint in this regard to the state's director-general of police.

Speaking at a press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan clarified that he had recently said, "Our Lord Ram is where Mahatma Gandhi was killed with 'hey Ram' on his lips near the streets of Birla Mandir."

"Our Ram is not that of the BJP. That is a Ram which is being used politically. My statement was poorly misconstrued by BJP social media handles. Wrong comments were attributed to me and spread everywhere. So I have sent a complaint to the DGP," the Opposition leader said.