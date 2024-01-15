Makar Sankranti: UP Congress leaders pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and other party leaders took a holy dip in the Sarayu river in Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti festival on Monday, and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla.

While the Congress top brass has declined an invitation to the 22 January consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit stuck to its plan to offer prayers in the holy city on Makar Sankranti.

The BJP took a swipe at the Congress leaders, calling them opportunists who can do anything for politics, but the Congress hit back.

"Sankranti is an auspicious occasion and we wanted to have the darshan of Ram Lalla and offer prayers as our ancestors have done. Calling it political is a mistake and sin by the BJP. The truth is that BJP is doing dirty politics in the name of religion," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

Asked about the Congress leaders' visit, Union minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said, "They are like barsati mendak (rain frogs) They can do anything for politics... they have been doing appeasement politics, but I will say 'better late than never'.