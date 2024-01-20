In Ayodhya, the murder of sense and sensibility

The forces of oppression and supremacy have created no little trouble in the recent history of Ayodhya.

History stands witness to the fact that whenever such forces acquire unlimited power and prosperity or become drunk on dominance, they try to interchange the definitions of goodwill and ill will.

The intention is to project all efforts to spread goodwill as efforts to spread ill will, and all acts that spread ill will to be honoured as acts of goodwill.

In the first half of the last decade of the previous century, this city had to go through many such turning points, when it saw such powers turning each into its opposite.

Amidst the frenzy spread by them, Gandhians and Sarvodaya workers from different parts of the country came to Ayodhya for the first time with the belief that hatred could never defeat love under any circumstance, and that their prayers had the power to change the mindset of misguided people under the influence of malignant forces, heeding none, intent only on extending the barriers of ill will, relentlessly.

The kar sevaks of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad did not take even 24 hours to maul the confidence of these social activists.

They had just begun their three-day fast at Ram ki Pauri, near the spot where Bapu’s ashes were immersed in the river Sarayu in 1948, praying for the purification of everyone’s intellect, the equality of all religions and the establishment of goodwill.

As soon as the Ramdhun of ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram...’ being sung reached the phrase ‘Ishwar Allah tero naam...’, the kar sevaks, who had been keeping watch over the activists ever since they gathered, launched their violent assault. In they went, smashing heads, tearing bodies limb from limb.