Teach Gita to students but do not impose on others: Deoband clerics

Scholars at the well-known Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom in Deoband, have said that they found 'nothing wrong' with teaching the 'Bhagvad Gita' in schools but added that it should not be imposed on those who are not willing.



Reacting to the recent decision of the Gujarat government making the 'Bhagvad Gita' a part of the school syllabus from classes 6 to 12, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, the patron of Jamiat Dawat-ul Muslameen, a social organisation based in Deoband, said that the government must first get the students' consent and teach 'only those who are willing'.