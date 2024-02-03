After Ayodhya, the UCC dog whistle again

With only a few weeks for the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to go to the polls flaunting the fulfilment of three of his electoral promises—the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram temple and the enforcement of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Since the enactment of a common set of personal laws on marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance is a complex and divisive issue, Modi has gone about it in characteristically opaque fashion. The first state to implement it will be Uttarakhand, at a special assembly session convened on 5 February to pass the bill.

The complete draft was submitted to the state government only on 2 February, by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai and the five-member committee whose recommendations had been approved on 22 December 2023 by the state cabinet, headed by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The state’s Law Commission had no time to study it properly. The draft was not circulated amongst the 70 MLAs of the Vidhan Sabha nor shared in the public domain. The only public declaration was that once the bill was passed in Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam would follow suit.

“I have not seen the draft but I am convinced it will target the Muslim community. If the government was sincere about a common UCC, why did they not include Muslims, Parsis, Sikhs, Jews and Buddhists in the five-member committee that framed the bill?” asks Khadeeja, a practising criminal lawyer at the Delhi High Court and erstwhile member of the Centre for UN Peacekeeping.