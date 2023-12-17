Dividing with a Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s announcement that a uniform civil code (UCC) will be introduced soon in a specially convened session of the Vidhan Sabha has already half-achieved its objective—to keep the communal pot boiling and to roil the Muslim community.

The task of preparing a UCC for Uttarakhand was assigned to a five-member panel headed by Justice Ranjana Desai (retd), one of the government’s ‘favourite’ Supreme Court justices who had earlier headed the J&K Delimitation Commission. The panel claims to have put together the draft based on 143 public consultations across the state and 2.3 lakh written submissions from the public.

Dhami has not yet released the draft, but it’s learnt from reliable sources that the panel has submitted it to the state government. Since it’s not yet been made public, it’s hard to say definitively whether or not it addresses the concerns of citizens who attended the public hearings and asked questions of Desai.

Constitutional expert and advocate Sanjay Hegde remains sceptical: “We already have civil codes that cover the Hindu marriage, divorce, maintenance, etc., but these are central laws. How can states override central legislation?”

At present, central laws regulate marriage, divorce, succession, inheritance and taxation in India. They apply across the country and are not state-specific. Conflicts can obviously arise if a law introduced in a state contradicts central legislation.