Why the Uniform Civil Code is a red rag

There are also legitimate fears that a uniform code is not just about banning polygamy and suchlike—which seems to be the popular (mis)understanding of its raison d’être—but will be the stated rationale to go after institutions like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Waqf Board.

All minority institutions are vulnerable because the code, if and when it comes into being, could also end their grants from the State.

The short FAQ that follows tries to separate facts from the many fictions that abound about the UCC:

What is UCC?: A set of uniform civil laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion, caste or gender. Its scope will extend to matters such as marriage and divorce, maintenance and alimony, succession and inheritance, the rights of women and other genders in spousal/ ancestral property, adoption and remarriage.

Should it be voluntary?: Dr B.R. Ambedkar had spoken in the Constituent Assembly of the possibility that Parliament would one day make room for a “purely voluntary” UCC. Such a law would make room for enlightened choice without walking the minefield of personal laws. The Special Marriage Act, which sits alongside—but supersedes—the Hindu Marriage Act is a good example of such a voluntary law.

How widespread is polygamy?: The fact that Muslim personal law allows their men to simultaneously have four wives distracts from the wider prevalence of polygamy/ polyandry in India’s tribal communities. Also, less than 1 per cent of Muslims in India are polygamous, and the percentage of polygamous Hindus is, in fact, higher, with many Hindu men maintaining a wife in their village homes and one in the city.

What did the 21st Law Commission say about the UCC?: After processing the 75,378 responses it had received (in 2016) on a questionnaire soliciting popular opinion, the Law Commission came to the conclusion (in 2018) that a uniform civil code was ‘neither necessary nor desirable at this stage’. It advocated gradual reforms in personal laws to ensure equality and to end discriminatory practices.