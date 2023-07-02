UCC: ‘Neither Desirable Nor Necessary‘

Where is the draft of the uniform civil code that the prime minister and the BJP want to turn into law? What is in it? While the dog whistles on the code increase in volume with the next general election barely 10 months away, nobody knows what the code actually looks like.

If there is a draft, and one assumes the RSS has one ready, it remains under a veil of secrecy. Even BJP-ruled states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, supposedly committed to a uniform civil code, do not seem to have one.

Nor is there any clarity on whether the states, which can pass bills related to personal laws, want separate codes in each state or are waiting for Parliament to enact a single code for the entire country. One can legitimately ask after the reasons for such reticence. If the code is to be implemented, surely people need to know what is in it?

The promise of a uniform code on marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, succession, etc., has been on the BJP’s manifesto for as long as one can remember. Yet neither the RSS nor the BJP has ever presented such a draft for deliberation or discussion.