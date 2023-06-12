The ‘love jihad’ controversy — BJP’s game plan to win 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand

Is the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) staring at defeat in all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Is communal tension being created and fanned to cover up the political weakness of the ruling party? Is an attempt being made to make Uttarakhand, like Gujarat, a laboratory of Hindutva?

In view of the communal tensions reported from various towns in Uttarakhand recently, such questions are being asked.

The Purola incident, where Muslims were asked to leave their home and vacate their shops is a living example of this.