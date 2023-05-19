Karnataka Elections 2023: Selling love not hate

The Congress party has achieved an impressive victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The election result has not only freed the southern part of India from the clutches of India’s ruling party at the Centre, it has also conveyed several powerful political messages and directions that can be crucial for India’s political trajectory in the years to come. Notably, the country’s general election is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2024.

For nearly a decade now, Indian politics has been dominated by the BJP, which prides itself as a Hindu nationalist party and promotes majoritarian politics. With the rise of the BJP, the country also witnessed the decline of the grand old Congress’ electoral landscape.

The defeat of the Congress in the last two general elections had raised doubts over whether India would remain secular. Questions were also raised over the strategy of Rahul Gandhi, the party’s leader, taking an openly confrontational position against the majoritarian ideology and majoritarian politics.