‘Vague and unclear’ UCC can be ‘lightning rod for polarisation’: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to Law Commission

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), one of India's largest Muslim organisations said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is “vague and unclear”, and it may serve as a “lightning rod for polarisation” if implemented.

“We feel that the meaning and connotation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) are vague and unclear. There are many impending vagrancies that make this task complicated and nearly impossible to provide a fair and comprehensive opinion,” the JIH said in its recommendations sent to the Law Commission on Saturday, July 15.

The Law Commission has announced an extension to the deadline for public responses regarding the UCC until July 28. On June 14, the Commission reopened the debate on UCC by inviting fresh views from the public and concerned parties.