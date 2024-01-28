Their master's voice: The media circus around Ayodhya

The contentious BBC documentary on Narendra Modi’s role in the Gujarat riots of 2002, banned in India in January last year, included a revealing statement by the then-chief minister of Gujarat.

Asked if he would have done anything differently, Modi said, without any hesitation, that he’d been ‘weak’ in handling the media in the wake of the riots. As prime minister, he has clearly made amends: how his regime eviscerated the media will no doubt inspire rich tomes at some point in the future.

In 1963, the late Philip L. Graham, then publisher of the Washington Post, described the “daily and the weekly grist of journalism” as providing what he called a “first rough draft of history”.

Some of us cut our teeth in journalism believing this to be a truism, but we hadn’t budgeted for the present-day transmogrification of the Indian media. And so we wondered what kind of ‘first rough draft of history’ the media wrote on the day of the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

A cursory scan of the front pages of our national dailies (image above) bares it all.