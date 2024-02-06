Uttarakhand UCC: All live-in relationships must be registered

Uttarakhand's new Uniform Civil Code (UCC) includes among its recommendations some stringent regulations for individuals contemplating a live-in relationship—or residing in one.

According to the new UCC, people in live-in relationships in Uttarakhand must register their status with the district authorities. Failure to disclose a live-in relationship within a month of its commencement may result in imprisonment of up to 6 months or a fine of Rs 25,000, or both. Giving false information on their relationship status attracts the same penalties.

The dissolution of registered live-in relationships necessitates a written statement in a specified format per the UCC, potentially triggering a police inquiry if the registrar suspects misleading or inaccurate reasons are being presented.

Additionally, parents or guardians of individuals under 21 will be notified about their involvement in live-in relationships. Parental consent in considered a necessity as well.

Even a one-month delay in registering a live-in-relationship could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of Rs 10,000, or both.