The underbelly of the flying machine

I'm finding that, as I get along in years, I'm becoming more and more of a contrarian, preferring to don the mantle of an advocatus diaboli than an advocatus dei. And the reason is simple enough: one can no longer trust what one hears, or believe what one reads.

The obvious is often misleading, as the Pope discovered when he was doing crosswords on a flight. He was presented with a missing first letter in the word "- U N T" and the clue was "relating to a woman". He blushingly filled in the missing letter, until a senior cardinal whispered in his ear: "No, NO, your holiness, the word is AUNT."

See what I mean? (I cannot verify this story, it's just one of the WhatsApp gems floating around, and I mean no offence, but it does convey that men will be men, even if they have taken unholy orders).

Mankind has invented many things we, and the planet, would probably have been much better off had these never seen the light of day: the atomic bomb, toilet paper, SUVs, politicians, the ballistic missile, the electric razor and so on — you can make your own list.

To this, I propose to add flying and planes, for I can see no tangible real benefits which the flying machine has conferred on us, nor has it made the world a better place (unlike other discoveries like penicillin, democracy, the printing press, the wheel, electricity etc.) And the sheer scale of this disaster is matched only by the speed at which it has occurred.