A new low for the IAS

There could be no better — if that is indeed the right word — indication of the progressive decay of the ethos of our civil services than a Facebook post this week by a very senior IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

One Manisha Patankar Mhaiskar, additional chief secretary, in a very opportunistically timed post after the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, revealed how, as a probationer in Mussoorie, she and some colleagues celebrated the demolition of the Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992 by distributing sweets and eating kesar pedas.

It was, she adds, a "secret" meeting, perhaps revealing its conspiratorial nature. (A sharp contrast to the very blatant manner in which she has now gone public — a sure measure of the changing times!) To further ingratiate herself with the powers in Delhi and Nagpur, she also brought in the Bharat-India divide, by claiming that her group was from "small town India" and the Lutyen's Delhi types in the academy did not share her sentiments.

She had been issued a disciplinary notice by the administration at the time, but we are not aware of what happened to that. Presumably nothing, since she has been elevated to the rarefied heights of the apex scale and clearly entertains even loftier ambitions. Her post has attracted a lot of attention on social media and a flutter in the IAS fold.