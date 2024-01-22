HERALD VIEW: In Ayodhya, the birth of a temple, the death of a culture

It’s not just ‘compulsive contrarians’—that breed of dissenters made famous by the late Arun Jaitley—who find the celebratory fervour of The Grand Inauguration on 22 January distasteful.

We’ve heard echoes of our reservations among the old residents of Ayodhya, among those uprooted and cast aside as collateral damage, people like Ram Avtar, Sapna Madhukar and Mohammad Umar, because the old town must make way for the ‘New Ayodhya’—a monstrosity in the making, with its new international airport, seven-star communes, luxury hotels and multi-level parking complexes and all the rest of the tourism infrastructure that media is so breathlessly reporting.

It is not even just the old residents who are being tossed aside in this political project masquerading as a pilgrim-town makeover.

It is an exercise to obliterate the old way of life in Ayodhya, the old resting heartbeat of its culture that held dear the town’s history of an easy togetherness of communities. It is the erasure of a tehzeeb that made possible greetings like ‘Eid ki Ram Ram’ (it’s true, believe it or not!).

This political enterprise is an attempt to wipe out the culture that made it possible for a Ramdhun like ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram...’ to contain a phrase like ‘...Ishwar Allah tero naam’.

It’s an attempt to rewire the popular understanding of the story of Ram, to see him as an angry, militant god who delivered the god-abiding from the demonised ‘Other’.

Who the Other is in the BJP–RSS’s idea of a Hindu Rashtra is no secret.