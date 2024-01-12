Why Modi is welcoming the Bangladesh election result

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party won a landslide victory in Bangladesh's general election, a result that was widely expected as the polls were boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies.

The Awami League secured 223 of the country's 300 parliamentary seats.

Hasina will be prime minister for the fifth time in total, and the fourth time in a row, making her the world's longest-serving female head of government.

India has welcomed the results, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating Hasina for her victory.

"We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh," Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.