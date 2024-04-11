Congress says PM's response on China is "ineffective and feeble"

In an interview with Newsweek magazine, which described India's rise as "unstoppable", Prime minister Modi has asserted that stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for the entire region and the world, and expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity at their borders.

The New York-based magazine said India's "rapid upward economic trajectory and increasing diplomatic, scientific and military weight make it an emerging superpower of ever-growing importance to the United States and the world".

During the wide-ranging interview carried by the magazine under the headline "Narendra Modi and the Unstoppable Rise of India", the prime minister talked about a host of issues, including the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, ties with Pakistan, Quad, Ram temple and democracy, among others.

In the interview, which is the first to be given to a US magazine in the recent past, Modi said for India, the relationship with China is important and significant.

"It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world," he said.

"I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity in our borders," Modi said.