What are your ‘fresh ideas’ on jobs, Prime Minister, to counter Congress’s guarantees?

The unemployment rate in the country ranges from 10 per cent (for age 15-29) to 42.3 per cent (for graduates under age 25) to 9.8 per cent (for graduates of age 30-34), notes the Congress manifesto, which goes on to lay down some of the specific steps to be taken.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s yet-to-be-released manifesto is beingly eagerly awaited, especially after PM Modi trashed the Congress for bankruptcy of ideas. Known for his preference for catchy marketing slogans, there is an air of anticipation as people await BJP’s pledges. PM Modi and the BJP had pledged in 2014 to create 20 million ‘jobs’ every year. It was later diluted to include self-employment as the PM had famously said that frying pakodas and fritters was also ‘job’.

The Congress manifesto apparently considers steady jobs with steady and assured income generated by the government, PSUs and the private sector as the solution to the crisis and not unsteady, contractual and temporary work. Here is a list of what the PM calls the ‘bankrupt’ ideas of the Congress to generate employment. How the BJP and the PM improve upon them remains to be seen.

1. A ‘New’ Apprenticeship Act which guarantees every graduate and diploma holder below the age of 25 apprenticeship for a year on an annual compensation of Rupees one lakh each. It is worth recalling that there is already an Apprenticeship Act which mandates units employing minimum 30 employees to take in apprentices.