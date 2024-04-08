Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over 'Agnipath', claims Army wants to scrap it

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 8 April, slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the Agnipath scheme, saying an Agniveer recruit who has undergone training for just six months will become a martyr in combat against a Chinese soldier, who is trained for five years.

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, Gandhi claimed the "Agniveer Yojana" was conceptualised by the prime minister but the Army doesn't want this scheme.

After coming to power, the Congress will abolish this short-term recruitment scheme for inducting soldiers, he said.

"Earlier, poor people used to join the sena (read army). They (soldiers) used to get a pension and martyr status. The facility of the canteen was also available to them. Now they (Centre) say we are producing Agniveers by recruiting say four youths (under the scheme) and training them for six months," the Congress MP said.

He wondered how an Agniveer could face a trained Chinese soldier.

"Chinese soldiers will come after undergoing (combat) training for five years. You can understand the result. Our son (Agniveer) will be martyred. Then we will be told that he won't get the status of martyr because he is Agniveer. You will neither get the canteen facility nor a pension.