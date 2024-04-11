Congress urges PM to speak on land rights, Agnipath and Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand

The last time PM Modi went to Uttarakhand, we asked him to speak on

1. Ankita Bhandari murder case

2. ⁠Unemployment in the state

3. ⁠Protests against Agnipath

4. ⁠Investigation in the Silkyara tunnel collapse

The PM said nothing on these serious matters. He is going to the state again today. Hopefully, he will have the courage to speak on these three serious issues:

1. In December last year, thousands of protestors gathered in Dehradun to demand stricter land rights laws, prohibiting the large-scale sale of agricultural land to individuals from other states. Uttarakhand is the only Himalayan state that allows the sale of agricultural land to outsiders.

In 2003, the state’s INC Govt had restricted the sale of agricultural land to outsiders, allowing the purchase of at most 500 sq.m. of land, only for farming purposes. In 2008, the cap was reduced to 250 sq.m. In 2018, the BJP lifted the cap entirely, allowing the purchase of large tracts of land, and allowing changes in land-use. While this was done under the guise of “development”, no industries were set up and instead, large land banks cropped up in commercially important areas. Uttarakhand was created to preserve the rights of the mountain people. Why has the BJP stripped them of their hard-won rights?

2. Uttarakhand recorded the highest number of cases of rape of women and children among the nine Himalayan states, according to data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in December. Crimes against women rose by 77 per cent in 2022 compared to the three years prior.