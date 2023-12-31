Heavy metals in Varanasi Ganga pose risk to health and life: study

In a joint research project, a team from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR) Lucknow, and the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) Ghaziabad has found the presence of heavy metals in the Ganga, putting human health and life in the city of Varanasi to risk, primarily from metals contaminating water and aquatic life.

The study, titled ‘Ecological and Health Risk Assessment of Heavy Metals Bioaccumulation in Ganga fish near Varanasi’, was published online in Springer Nature on 26 December.

Fish from the Ganga is consumed in huge quantities in the Varanasi region, said Prof Vijay Nath Mishra of the department of neurology, Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU.

“We designed our study to achieve a holistic approach by not only estimating the concentration of heavy metals (lead, manganese, chromium, and cadmium) in the river water at different sites based on human anthropogenic activities but also in aquatic life at the same sites, particularly fish netted for human consumption on daily basis,” said Mishra.