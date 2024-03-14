Farmers call for nationwide protest against BJP, FIR against Amit Shah

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions, has called for a nationwide protest against the ruling BJP at the Centre, citing its failure to fulfil promises on several critical issues.

These include ensuring minimum support price (MSP) as a legal guarantee on all crops, suspending Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni from Modi’s cabinet, implementing loan waivers, and halting the rapid privatisation of electricity.

Following a marathon three-hour mahapanchayat (mega gathering) at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the farmers' body passed a resolution demanding the filing of a first information report (FIR) against Union home minister Amit Shah.

Emphasising the need to convert the ongoing farmers' and workers' struggle into a broader people’s movement to safeguard livelihoods from corporate exploitation, the SKM has designated 23 March 2024, as 'Save Democracy Day'.