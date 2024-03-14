Kisan Mahapanchayat: Ensure MSP or face consequences in polls, farmers warn Centre

Two years and three months after compelling the Narendra Modi government to withdraw three controversial farm laws, India’s most influential body of farmers’ unions — the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) — convened a mahapanchayat (mega gathering) in the heart of Delhi on Thursday, issuing a stern warning to the Modi government to act on MSP (minimum support price) or face political repercussions in the upcoming general elections.

The mahapanchayat, held weeks before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, witnessed a turnout of approximately 50,000 farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, all unanimously pledging to overturn the Modi government in the upcoming elections.

Delhi Police had allowed the farmers to hold the mahapanchayat on condition that the size of the gathering would not exceed 5,000, and no tractor trolleys were allowed. But proceedings remained peaceful.

Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent figure in the farmers' agitation, lambasted the Modi government as a government of liars, and refuted claims propagated by the government in the media that farmers had been invited for talks, asserting, "No proposal for dialogue came from the government after 2021."

"Today the farmers of the country are suffering the consequences of the government's wrong policy and dictatorship...This agitation not going to end" Tikait said.