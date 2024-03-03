Farmers’ crisis is now a humanitarian crisis

The centre and states are bringing in different laws for the privatisation of water. This will make smaller farmers slaves to the bigger farmers. This is the main agenda of the NITI Aayog. Over the last 10–15 years, the farmers’ crisis became a societal crisis; then, a civilisational crisis. Where does this country’s civilisation originate? Clearly, with our farmers. Our small farmers. What began as an agrarian crisis is now a humanitarian crisis. If we don’t see it for the much bigger crisis it is, we will never find a solution.

The number of farmers applying for loans less than Rs 2 lakhs has dropped. Are we to deduce from this that they are not getting funds? If so, who is? They say NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) are going down. This is because the NPAs of big corporates are being written off. Not because farmers are any less in debt. This is the flashpoint of the farmers’ crisis, which flared ever since farmers’ loans were diverted into the corporate world.

NABARD prepares a potential-linked credit plan for each state. In Maharashtra, this has been going on for the last eight to ten years. All commercial banks work on the basis of this scheme. 53 per cent of loans are given to the people of Mumbai. It’s obvious, there are no farmers in Mumbai but there are many engaged in agri-business. How can there not be a crisis?

Even today, many farmers borrow from moneylenders and merchants. There is an existing system of micro-credit schemes. While staying within the ambit of the law, they loot the farmers. The original idea of micro-credit was different, where poor women would form and run groups in their village. The women did not want to deal with bankers, moneylenders, bureaucracy. But what happened is that bankers and moneylenders muscled in, and began running the micro-credit groups. Micro-credit became a maxi-racket. Just see the interest rates, which are as high as 30, 34, or even 50 per cent. It became part of the problem rather than the solution.