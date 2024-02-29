Farmers' protest: Haryana Police seeks passport cancellation for 'vandalism'

Haryana Police authorities in Ambala district said on Thursday they will be seeking cancellation of passports and visas of those found indulging in acts of 'vandalism' during the ongoing farmers' agitation.

"The protesters approaching Haryana during the farmers' stir and indulging in acts of vandalism like breaking barricades have been identified through CCTV footage and drone cameras, and through the videos which we have shot. Through the ministry of external affairs and embassies, we will be seeking that their passport and visas be cancelled," Ambala deputy superintendent of police Joginder Sharma told reporters in Ambala.

"We have taken many photographs in which some protesters are seen indulging in acts of vandalism. We are verifying their names and addresses," he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading a 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.