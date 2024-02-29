Farmers' protest: Haryana Police seeks passport cancellation for 'vandalism'
The protest is currently centered around Shambhu (near Ambala) and Khanauri (near Jind) border points along the Punjab-Haryana border
Haryana Police authorities in Ambala district said on Thursday they will be seeking cancellation of passports and visas of those found indulging in acts of 'vandalism' during the ongoing farmers' agitation.
"The protesters approaching Haryana during the farmers' stir and indulging in acts of vandalism like breaking barricades have been identified through CCTV footage and drone cameras, and through the videos which we have shot. Through the ministry of external affairs and embassies, we will be seeking that their passport and visas be cancelled," Ambala deputy superintendent of police Joginder Sharma told reporters in Ambala.
"We have taken many photographs in which some protesters are seen indulging in acts of vandalism. We are verifying their names and addresses," he said.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading a 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.
The agitation is centered around Shambhu (near Ambala) and Khanauri (near Jind) border points along the Punjab-Haryana border.
Farmer leaders had earlier said they would not end their agitation until their demands were met, indicating that their stir may continue even if the model code of conduct comes into force ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Amid the continued standoff between farmers and the Centre, on 19 February, farmer leaders taking part in the Delhi Chalo agitation rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in favour of the farmers.
In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders on 18 February, a panel of three Union ministers had proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.
