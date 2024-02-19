Farmer leaders reject Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize, cotton at MSP for 5 years

Farmers leaders on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton at MSP (minimum support price) by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in the farmers' interest.

A panel of three Union ministers — Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai — on Sunday made the proposal to the farmers during the fourth round of talks in Chandigarh between the protesting farmers' unions and the Centre.

On Monday, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "After holding discussions (on the Centre's proposal) in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal."

After the fourth round of talks with the farmers on Sunday night, Goyal said, "Cooperative societies like the National Cooperative Consumers Federation and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India will enter into a contract with farmers who grow tur dal, urad dal, masoor dal or maize, for buying their crop at MSP for the next five years. There will be no limit on the quantity (purchased) and a portal will be developed for this."

Goyal had also proposed that the Cotton Corporation of India would buy cotton from farmers at MSP for five years after entering into a legal agreement with them.